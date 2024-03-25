Akufo-Addo Nominates New MCE For Hohoe

By
News Desk
-
0
breaking news
breaking news

Source: Martin Kwame Henyo

A few hours after revoking the appointment of the current Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, Noble Daniel Awume, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr. Francis Fiakpui as a replacement.

Political watchers are already speculating that annulling Noble Daniel Awume’s designation was a ploy to sacrifice him as a strategy to win the favour of the people of the Alavanyo traditional area.

Hohoe Ma Nomination Page
Hohoe Ma Nomination Page
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here