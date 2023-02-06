Akufo-Addo offers condolence to Turkey following catastrophic earthquake

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolence to Turkey after a massive earthquake hit the country killing over a 2000 people on Monday.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake, the biggest so far recorded in the Southeastern region of that country, flattening whole sections of major Turkish cities, destroying nearly 3000 building in the last 24 hours.

Ghanaian international footballer Christian Atsu who joined Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor last summer was reportedly trapped under a building with his tem.mates after the catastrophic earthquake rocked the country.

Multiple Turkish news outlets in Turkey have reported that a search and rescue operation is underway for 31-year-old Atsu and his team mates. Two of his team mates and members of the technical staff have been pulled out of rhe rubble.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake.

“May their souls rest in perfect peace,” President Akufo-Addo tweeted.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound,” he wrote.