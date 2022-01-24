Akufo-Addo opens 2022 New Year School tomorrow

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will open the 73rd Annual New Year School and Conference in Accra, tomorrow, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The usual weeklong programme has been shortened to three days due to the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduled to end on January, 27, 2022.

This year’s conference is under the auspices of the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education, University of Ghana, on the theme: “COVID-19 and Socio-economic dynamics in Ghana.”

The event will feature a youth school, which will provide the platform for young people to deliberate on issues that concern them in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time, the conference will have an international keynote speaker from Singapore, Mr Tharman Shanmugarathnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policy in Singapore.

It will, among others, explore various ways by, which all sectors of the economy were putting in measures to enhance the wellbeing of the average Ghanaian.

Topics to be discussed include emerging technologies and innovations in healthcare delivery during pandemics, COVID-19 and global peace and security, and the gains of COVID-19 in education.

Since its inception in 1948, the Annual New Year School and Conference has been the flagship programme of the University and attracts people from all walks of life to deliberate on topical issues of national and international interests.

It opens at the beginning of the year.

At the end of every school and conference, a communiqué is issued, which captures the recommendations of participants and discussants.

The recommendations inform policy decisions and directions in the country.