Akufo-Addo Opens New Oil and Gas Terminal at Takoradi Port, Creating 3,000 Jobs

By Seth A. Danquah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a state-of-the-art Oil and Gas Services Terminal at the Takoradi Port in the Western Region, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s quest to become a major player in the industry.

The facility boasts modern infrastructure, including a logistics base, a fabrication yard, and a quay wall, and it is expected to provide world-class services to oil and gas companies operating in the region.

The terminal is not just a structure, but a beacon of hope for the local community, as it is expected to create over 3000 jobs, stimulate economic growth, and increase Ghana’s revenue from the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the country harnesses the immense opportunity within the oil and gas sector and in shipping and logistics.

He said the facility would streamline the offshore supply services and further enhance heavy engineering and fabrication facilities, which are vital to petroleum exploration and drilling companies within the sub-region.

He said it would strengthen Ghana’s position as a competitive destination for oil and gas operations and provide a one-stop solution for the petroleum exploration industry. It would enable the efficient transformation of essential resources, supply, and personnel to and from offshore operational zones to reduce thrusting times and costs while offering a specialized facility to manage haulage and oversee cargo, inspiring a hopeful future for the industry.

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport, pointed out that President Akufo-Addo has changed the face of the Takoradi Port with various projects since he took office.

He was thankful to the President for his tremendous support of the Ministry of Transport, of which the Takoradi Port was a great beneficiary.

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said the commissioning of the project was a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to develop the country’s maritime sector.

He noted that Ghana was poised to take its rightful place as a major player in the global oil and gas industry and expressed optimism that the project would significantly impact the local economy and create opportunities for the youth.

Mr Peter Amoo-Bediako, Director of Port at the Takoradi Port, opined that the Port’s expanded facilities will enable it to handle more cargo and increase its efficiency, making it an attractive destination for shipping lines and investors.

According to him, the facilities will not only create jobs but also increase the Port’s handling of cargo, reduce congestion, and improve the overall efficiency of the Port.

He was grateful to the government for the various infrastructure developments at the Port. He assured that the facilities would be put to good use and maintained well to serve their intended purpose.