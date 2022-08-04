Akufo-Addo optimistic that Ghana’s economy would bounce back stronger

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is very optimistic that Ghana’s economy would bounce back stronger.

He said despite the current economic challenges, which had compromised the nation’s finances, the programmes and policies his administration had put in place would return the country to the path of growth and prosperity.

Speaking in Accra on Thursday at this year’s Founders’ Day Luncheon for senior citizens, the President was confident that the can do spirit of the Ghanaian, would be employed the efforts to resolve the country’s current economic malaise.

“Since the attainment of independence 65 years ago, we have bemoaned the fact that our nation has not leaved up to its vast potential and countries, especially those in south east Asia such as Korea and Malaysia which gained their independence at the same time as we did have outstripped us in terms of development”.

“Inspite of the many obstacles that we have had to surmount, including prolonged periods of instability and military rule, fuelled by several coup d’états, one thing I continue to be proud of is the can do spirit of the Ghanaian and our determination not to be backed down by events and allow the circumstances and challenges of today to shape our collective future” he said.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the government was taking measures, including seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support the economy in the short term.

“I am confident that we will revive and revitalize the economy and put our nation back on the path of rapid economic growth, a scenario we had become accustomed to in the last three immediate years before the pandemic struck.

“This is a solemn pledge I am making to you. I remain resolutely optimistic about Ghana’s future which I continue to believe is bright” he stated.

The President announced plans by the government to confer national awards on Ghanaians who had distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavor, especially those who are supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He disclosed that 19,752 individuals comprising Frontline and allied health workers, 32 religious bodies and institutions, eight members of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, would be conferred with Presidential Award of Honour for Meritorious Service.

Additionally, 16 members of the National COVID-19 task force, 12 trustees of the Ghana COVID-19 private sector fund and the inventor of the veronica bucket, would be conferred with the “Order of the Volta Companion. ”

Also, 13 other Ghanaians would be presented with the Order of the Volta and Member award for strategic and individual leadership.

Fifty-seven others selected from the health sector, the Ghana Education Service, the Local Government Service and the Security Services would also be awarded the grand medal for operational excellence.

The remaining recipients include 58 members of the technical support team of the COVID-19 private sector fund and 26 companies who changed their production lines to manufacture hand sanitizers to lesson Ghana’s dependence on foreign imports.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Akosua Osei Opare, Members of the Council of State, some ministers of State and senior government functionaries attended the event.