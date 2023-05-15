Akufo-Addo Receives Official Invitation to Attend COP28 in the UAE

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received an official invitation from the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference COP28 to be held in the UAE.

President Akufo-Addo received the invitation from Mr. Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Ghana, at the ajubilee House in Accra.

During the meeting, Mr. Amer Al Alawi conveyed to President Akufo-Addo the greetings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and his wishes of good health and success to President Akufo-Addo and to all Ghanaians. The UAE President also expressed to the people of Ghana his best wishes for further progress and prosperit.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo extended best regards to his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing him good health and success and prosperity while expressing his hope for stronger relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Ghana.

During the meeting, the Charge d’Affaires reviewed the progress made on bilateral relations in various fields; joint cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels in international forums and the unique opportunities available.

The Charge d’Affaires officially gave update to President Akufo-Addo on the preparations being made by the UAE authorities for hosting the COP28 in November.

Mr. Al Alawi handed to President Akufo-Addo the invitation letter from the President of UAE to attend the flagship global climate event.

COP28 will be held from November 30th until December 12th, 2023 at the Expo City, Dubai in the UAE.