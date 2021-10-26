Akufo-Addo Receives Queen’s Baton For Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on behalf of the people of Ghana received the baton of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games which arrived in the country this morning and expected to spend three days in the country.

The Games baton which will travel to all the 72 member states of the Commonwealth symbolizes linkages between the English speaking countries and territories, and also begins preparation of various athletes to participate in the 2022 Games.

The President was assisted by the Chief of Staff, Hon Akosua Frema Opare, Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, and his Deputy, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie, Director General of National Sports Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi, and President of Ghana Olympics Committee, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, who all took turns to exchange the Queen’s Button and run for some distances. Other eminent personalities in sports also gathered at the Jubilee House, tho seat of government.

On Tuesday October 26, the Queen’s Baton was on display in Accra, and held by some distinguished Sportsmen and women including Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Takyi, Grace Obuor, Kwabena Yeboah, Kofi Kenaata, Dr. Ofori Asare, Bawa Fuseini, Mawuko Afadzinu, Elizabeth King, Prof Patrick Twumasi, Emmanuel Tuffour, Jessie Lartey and others.