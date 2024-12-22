Akufo-Addo Reflects on His Administration’s Legacy, Expresses Confidence in Future Judgement

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed pride in the accomplishments of his administration, asserting that posterity will judge his government’s performance positively.

Speaking at the launch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s Bicentennial Anniversary on December 22, 2024, in Accra, the President highlighted his government’s achievements in sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and good governance.

Despite facing criticism from some analysts who attribute the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections to his leadership, Akufo-Addo remained confident, stating, “I’m confident in all humility, prosperity will judge well the Akufo-Addo government’s performance. Future generations will look back on this era and say that we laid a strong foundation for progress and prosperity.”

The President also acknowledged the Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s crucial support throughout his tenure. He praised the church’s impact, not only in schools and hospitals but in shaping the moral fabric of society. “Throughout my tenure of office, the Presbyterian Church has been a steadfast partner praying for me, encouraging me, and supporting my government’s vision of national transformation,” Akufo-Addo remarked, expressing deep gratitude for their continued support.