Akufo-Addo Reflects on Legacy at Thanksgiving Mass: “I Did My Best for Ghana”

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a heartfelt address at a thanksgiving mass held in his honor on January 18, 2025, at Accra Ridge Church, bid farewell to his presidency, reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind after two terms in office.

With a sense of pride and fulfillment, Akufo-Addo took stock of the significant milestones achieved during his administration, emphasizing the long-term impact of the policies he championed.

Speaking candidly, the former president outlined the key areas of progress that, in his view, will shape the future of Ghana for years to come. He pointed to his government’s achievements in educational reform, healthcare delivery, industrial development, agricultural expansion, infrastructure, digital transformation, and environmental protection. These, he said, are no longer mere promises but tangible accomplishments now etched in the nation’s history.

“The records of my two governments in these areas are now matters of history, and I am content to await the verdict of history on their benefits,” Akufo-Addo remarked, acknowledging the weight of his presidency in shaping the country’s trajectory. He expressed a deep belief that while immediate results can be seen, the true measure of his administration’s success would only be revealed by history.

In his address, Akufo-Addo also touched on other critical achievements during his tenure. He pointed to the strengthening of Ghana’s national security, particularly in the face of growing terrorism threats from the Sahel region. He also highlighted his administration’s role in reviving Ghana’s economy, which had faced significant challenges earlier in the decade.

“The unleashing of Ghana’s tourism potential, the enhancement of our global image, our contributions to the integration of ECOWAS and Africa, and the engagement of the global African community” were also among the milestones he proudly cited, reflecting his administration’s broad focus on both national and international development.

Despite the inevitable criticism that accompanies any presidency, Akufo-Addo stood firm in his conviction about the contributions of his government. “Despite what the naysayers say, I did my best for Ghana,” he affirmed, expressing satisfaction with the efforts and achievements of his presidency.

As Akufo-Addo prepares to step away from office, his remarks serve as a poignant reminder of his belief in the enduring power of his policies and their potential to influence Ghana’s future. With a legacy anchored in transformative reforms and global engagement, the verdict on his presidency will indeed be a matter for history to judge.