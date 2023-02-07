Akufo-Addo Releases List Of Reshuffled Ministers, Deputies

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially announced changes to his government.

He has thus designated new Ministers and Deputy ministers to fill some portfolios in his government.

The first batch of list of Ministers and Deputy Minister announced is part of the many changes expected to happen within the coming weeks.

As part of the official list which has been released to Parliament awaiting vetting, Members of Parliament for Karaga, Adansi Asokwa and Abetifi will be heading to the Ministry of Finance as minster of state, Trade and Industry Ministry and the Food and Agriculture Ministry respectively.

Kobina Tahiru Hammond — Minister Designate for Trade and Industry

Byran Acheampong — Minister Designate for Food and Agriculture

Stephen Asamoaoh Boateng — Minister Designate for Chieftaincy and Culture

Mohammed Amin Adam — Minister of State Designate at the Ministry of Finance

Osei Bonsu Amoah Minister of State Designate in charge of Local Government and Rural Development

Dr. Stephen Amoah Deputy Minister Designate in Trade and Industry.