Akufo-Addo Releases List Of Reshuffled Ministers, Deputies

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially announced changes to his government.
He has thus designated new Ministers and Deputy ministers to fill some portfolios in his government.
The first batch of list of Ministers and Deputy Minister announced is part of the many changes expected to happen within the coming weeks.
As part of the official list which has been released to Parliament awaiting vetting, Members of Parliament for Karaga, Adansi Asokwa and Abetifi will be heading to the Ministry of Finance as minster of state, Trade and Industry Ministry and the Food and Agriculture Ministry respectively.
Kobina Tahiru Hammond — Minister Designate for Trade and Industry
Byran Acheampong — Minister Designate for Food and Agriculture
Stephen Asamoaoh Boateng — Minister Designate for Chieftaincy and Culture
Mohammed Amin Adam — Minister of State Designate at the Ministry of Finance
Osei Bonsu Amoah Minister of State Designate in charge of Local Government and Rural Development
Dr. Stephen Amoah Deputy Minister Designate in Trade and Industry.