Akufo-Addo Sacks Col. Damoah As Customs Commissioner

By
GNA
-
0
Col Damoah
Col Damoah
Spining

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relieved Colonel (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah, the Commissioner of Customs at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), of his duties as the Boss of Customs.

This follows the expiration of his contract of service as Commissioner (Customs Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority on October 13, 2021.

The President directed him to hand over his duties and office to Mr Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, the acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Service).

A letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, said the change took effect from Friday, August 26, 2022.

Mr Iddisah would act as the Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President’s substantive appointment.
The President thanked Col (rtd) Damoah for his service to the State and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News Aviator

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here