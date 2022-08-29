Akufo-Addo Sacks Col. Damoah As Customs Commissioner

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relieved Colonel (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah, the Commissioner of Customs at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), of his duties as the Boss of Customs.

This follows the expiration of his contract of service as Commissioner (Customs Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority on October 13, 2021.

The President directed him to hand over his duties and office to Mr Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, the acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Service).

A letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, said the change took effect from Friday, August 26, 2022.

Mr Iddisah would act as the Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President’s substantive appointment.

The President thanked Col (rtd) Damoah for his service to the State and wished him well in his future endeavours.