The President, Nana Akufo-Addo is on a 14-day self-isolation after getting exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement dated July 4, 2020, and signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

“On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” the statement added.

The statement noted that “the President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

The statement said, although President Akufo-Addo has tested negative for the virus, he has still decided to self-isolate “out of the abundance of caution.”

“The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from the Presidential

Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra,” the statement added.

Ghanaian politicians vs. Coronavirus

A number of government appointees have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last few weeks.

A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah who also tested positive for the virus resigned because he visited a voter registration centre, contrary to advice by his doctor to self-isolate.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission and former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John died on July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The New Patriotic Party’s campaign manager for the 2020 general elections, Peter Mac Manu who also tested positive for COVID-19 is also currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu also tested positive for the virus about three weeks ago and received treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, also tested positive for Coronavirus within the same period.

Mayor of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, K.K. Sam, who also tested positive for the disease, however passed on.

The MCE died on Friday, June 12, 2020, while receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre where he was rushed to after falling sick.

The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was also detained at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on June 24, 2020, over fears of COVID-19 infection.

Within the same period, Dan Botwe, the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development was also admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre “upon feeling unwell”.

Few weeks on, it is unclear whether or not, both tested positive for COVID-19. Ghana’s COVID-19 cases increase by 758; total now 19,388

Ghana as of July 4, 2020, has recorded 19,388 COVID-19 cases. It follows the confirmation of 758 new cases by the Ghana Health Service.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries/discharges has been pegged at 14,330.Ghana’s active cases currently stand at 4,491 with 117 deaths.

