Akufo-Addo shares in First Lady’s joy on her 72nd birthday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended felicitations to the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on her 72nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Rebecca,” the President wrote on his Facebook page, on Sunday.

The First Lady was born on March 12, 1951.

She is a founding member and Chairperson of the charity, Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, founded in 2005, which supports the national effort to reduce malarial infections in infants and young children.

She founded the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation committed to spearheading the cause of women and children.

She has won multiple honours for her service to humanity, including “Nutrition Champion” by the African Leaders for Nutrition, and Excellence in Empowering Women and Children Award.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo was named among the inaugural list of 100 most influential African Women in 2019.