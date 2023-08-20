NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE

20—08—2023

AKUFO-ADDO SILENCES OPPOSITION NDC AS ELMINA FISHING PORT COMES ALIVE

NPP Germany laments and has sadly observed that the media and the main opposition NDC have ignored to talk about the significant €84 million Elmina Fishing Port in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region which was inaugurated in May 2023 after the NDC and their seemingly whining and biting arsenals touted it as a ‘419 Scam’.

Since Elmina is a mainstream fishing population, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, the chief of Elmina has been super excited that the facility would go a long way to reduce unemployment and enhance the economic situation of the 138 coastal communities.

This landmark industry port is also supporting related industries like seafood processing, packaging, and transportation, creating jobs and fostering economic growth in the Central region. They also play a role in promoting tourism and cultural heritage, as fishing communities often have unique traditions and experiences to offer.

Nana Conduah thanked the government for concluding the project on schedule.

At the commissioning, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI was trending on social media for weeping. According to some critics, his behavior reeked of hypocrisy and double standards.

The Chief feels more honoured to see such a massive project constructed in his town, particularly during his time as the Paramount Chief.

According to the Chief, the project has been realised and actualised under Nana Akufo-Addo and it is a rare fulfillment of many promises made by successive administrations but to no avail.

This massive fishing intervention now serves as a hub for the fishing industry, where fishermen can dock their boats, unload their catch, and prepare for their next trip.

The NPP Government has ensured the construction of the Elmina Fishing Port that is facilitating the processing, packaging, and distribution of seafood and contributing to strengthening our local economies.

We would like to use this opportunity to educate Ghanaians and the public as well as Ghanaians abroad to know and appreciate the importance of the Elmina Fishing Port Facility.

The Elmina Fishing Port provides a safe and secure place for fishing boats to anchor and dock, protecting them from adverse weather conditions, rough seas, and potential damage.

The project offers facilities such as piers, docks, jetties, and berths for boats to load and unload their catches, as well as for maintenance, repairs, and refueling.

The Elmina Port Project comes with an equipped necessary infrastructure to ensure easy access and proximity to markets that allow fishermen to quickly deliver their catch to markets and buyers, reducing the time between catching the fish and getting it to consumers, which maintains the quality of the seafood.

The Elmina Fishing Port will also provide support services like navigation assistance and guidance on fishing regulations, ensuring safer and more efficient fishing operations.

The Elmina Fishing Port is meant to often connect fishermen to transportation networks, making it easier to distribute seafood to various locations, both domestically and internationally.

This would also serve as a Fishing Port where fishermen can interact with one another, exchange knowledge and experiences, and collaborate on issues related to the industry.

In essence, the Elmina Fishing Port has now become a very essential infrastructure and supporting the livelihoods of fishermen, enhancing the quality of seafood products, and contributing to the overall fishing industry.

NPP Germany continues to be amazed by the massive development interventions being undertaken by Nana Akufo-Addo and his super-hyper-competent team.

We continue to plead with Ghanaians that the existing challenges they are facing continue to cut across the world and the NPP Government remains committed to giving them the best of governance, definitely, better days are coming should the NPP remain in power beyond 2024.

Ghanaians should not be cajoled by the NDC into staging a mass rejection of the Elephant Family NPP at next Year’s 2024 General Elections.

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director