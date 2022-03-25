Akufo-Addo To Deliver SONA On Wednesday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is eventually set to deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30 2022.

This was announced on the floor of Parliament on Friday by Mr Frank Annor Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip.

The President was scheduled to appear before the House three weeks ago but that constitutional obligation was postponed indefinitely, a situation the Minority has described as unconstitutional.

Presenting the Business Statement of the House for the Tenth Week of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Mr Annoh Dompreh said pursuant to the convention of the House, members were urged to be punctual and accordingly be seated in the Chamber latest by 0915 hours as it would not be courteous for members to enter or exit the house after the President had taken his seat in the Chamber to deliver the address.

“Mr Speaker indeed it would amount to breach of protocol. The Business Committee takes this opportunity to advise Hon. Members not to enter the Chamber with their guest,” he said.

According to the Majority Chief Whip, a Motion to Thank the President for the message on the State of the Nation would be moved to Thursday, March 31 2022.

“Mr Speaker, by the practice of the House, the Business Committee recommends some time allotments for Hon. Members to make their contributions. The time allotments are as follows; Mover and Seconder of Motion, 25 minutes; Chairpersons and Ranking Members, 15 minutes; other Hon Members, 10 minutes and winding up by Leadership, 30 minutes,” he said.

Mr Annoh Drompeh explained that the allotment of time was to ensure that many members would be availing the opportunity to contribute to the debate on the message by the President, adding that the Committee would however urge members to endeavour to be as brief as possible and avoid repetitions.

He said given this, during the period of the debate on Thursday, March 31 2022 to April 2 2022, eight members from each side of the House would contribute to the Motion.

He said the two Leaders together with two members one from each side of the house would wind up on the debate on Saturday, April 2 2022.

“Mr Speaker, the debate on the message of the State of the Nation is proposed to be concluded on Saturday 2nd April 2022,” Mr Annoh Dompreh said.

The State of the Nation Address sets out the Government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead, highlights achievements, flags challenges and outlines interventions to unlock development interventions for the coming financial year.