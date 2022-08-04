Akufo-Addo to receive Star of the Youth of Ghana award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on the commemoration of the International Day of the Youth be conferred Star of the Youth of Ghana award by the National Youth Authority (NYA).

The confirmation will be in recognition of the President’s initiatives and programmes to elevate the livelihoods of young people in the country.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, CEO of NYA, disclosed this at a meet-the-press briefing on the commemoration of this year’s International Day of the Youth.

The International Day of the Youth will be held in the country by the NYA from August 10 –August 12, 2022, at the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Centre at Akwapim Mampong, on the theme, “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for all Ages.”

Mr Hadzide stated that, “The President has initiated a comprehensive agenda to elevate the stature of the youth in the crucial sectors of education and employment.”

“In recognition of his exemplary leadership and the numerous interventions that create a conducive atmosphere for the youth to develop and thrive, the youth through the NYA will use the occasion to honour and confer on him the Award.”

Some of the interventions, he outlined, included the Free Senior High School, One District- One Factory, sustained investment in TVET, YouStart initiative and the construction of 16 regional Youth Resource Centres.

Mr Hadzide added that the Authority would also launch the reviewed National Youth Policy on the sidelines of the commemoration.

He stressed that the policy aimed at ensuring a comprehensive framework and direction for all stakeholders involved in the implementation of policies, programmes and projects for youth development.

He added that they would be constituting a dissemination forum on the policy to sensitise and inform stakeholders on its thematic areas as well as the implementation plan.

The NYA CEO said the Authority would for the first time organise a National Youth Conference in fulfillment of Act 939 and would have about 2,000 young Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds in commemoration of the Day.