Akufo-Addo to Deliver Final State of the Nation Address as Ghana Transitions to New Parliament

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is set to deliver his final State of the Nation Address today, Friday, January 3, 2024.

This key address, mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, will offer a comprehensive report on the state of the nation as his administration nears the end of its term.

The address comes just days before the official dissolution of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, scheduled for Monday, January 6. On the same day, Ghana’s 9th Parliament will convene at 11:00 PM to elect a new Speaker and two Deputy Speakers.

In a statement issued by the Parliamentary Service, it was announced that the Speaker-elect and newly elected Members of Parliament will take their oaths at midnight, marking the official transition to the next legislative term.

To facilitate seamless media coverage of these historic events, Parliament has advised journalists and media organizations to secure accreditation in advance.

The address, alongside the subsequent parliamentary activities, represents a pivotal moment in Ghana’s democratic journey—signifying the end of one political chapter and the start of another.