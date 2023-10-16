Akufo Addo to visit the villages affected by the Akosombo Dam spill

President Nana Addo Akufo Addo is scheduled to embark on a tour of the communities that have been severely affected by the overflow of water from the Akosombo Dam.

This tour follows the President’s establishment of a nine-member inter-ministerial committee, with Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare at the helm, responsible for coordinating the distribution of relief aid to those affected by the dam’s spillage.

The spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam has led to the displacement of thousands of residents in the Central and North Tongu areas of the Volta Region. The President’s visit aims to provide an opportunity for him to engage with the affected residents and community leaders.

During this tour, President Akufo-Addo is expected to make a significant announcement regarding a government intervention plan to address the challenges faced by these affected communities. This intervention is likely to include relief measures and assistance to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts of the impacted areas