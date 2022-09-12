Akufo-Addo tours Volta region

President Akufo-Addo on Monday begun a tour of some parts of the Volta Region with the opening of the Ghana Bar Association annual conference in Ho.

He is expected to reach out to the people of the region through a radio programme on Stone City FM as morning engagements.

According to New Patriotic Party communications made available to the Ghana News Agency in Ho, the President will undertake a two-day tour and commission projects, inspect ongoing ones and pay courtesy calls to some traditional leaders.

Among the projects billed for commissioning are the Aflao Community Day Senior High school, and the District Magistrate Court at Battor in the North Tongu District.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to inspect works on the Ghana Secondary Cities Support project at the Ho Central Market, a segment of the Eastern Corridor Road and visit the 66 Artillery Regiment barracks in Ho.