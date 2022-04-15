Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to celebrate Easter with caution

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to celebrate the Easter holidays, despite the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions by the government.

In a message ahead of the long Easter weekend, he said though the country’s infection rate had dropped drastically, and there were no critical or severe cases at hand, Ghanaians should be careful and measured when they gathered over the festive period.

This year’s Easter would be the first time in three years that Ghanaians would be celebrating the season, following the full lifting of all the restrictions the government imposed to help win the fight against the COVID-19 disease.

Presently, the country has on record only 32 active cases, with no critical or severely ill people, and empty treatment centres.

“I appeal to each one of you, notwithstanding the lifting of the restrictions and the good news about infections, to continue to live responsibly and safely, so we can all play our part in building mother Ghana.

” In this season, let us drive carefully on the roads, and keep the nation in our prayers at all times,” the President urged.

President Akufo-Addo said the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which signified the supreme sacrifice made for humanity, should reconcile all to God.

He said the promise of salvation and eternity in heaven, were what was offered Christians who fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith.

The President admonished Ghanaians to be “inspired and guided” by the promise of salvation “in the face of the current difficulties confronting our nation”.

“I ask respectfully, all of you, to continue to have hope of great time soon for our country.

The Government, President Akufo-Addo emphasized, was working hard to restore Ghana back into the path of progress and prosperity that the nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19, whose negative consequences had been exacerbated by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“All these tough times notwithstanding, I am confident that with creativity, enterprise, challenging work, perveances and unity, we, the Ghanaian people shall overcome for our future is bright”

“May the celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ give birth to a new season of faith, hope growth, prosperity, reconciliation, and sacrifice for everybody in our beloved country and in the world,” he said.