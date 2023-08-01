Akufo-Addo urges Africa to entrench rule of law for peace and stability

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the West African Bar Association (WABA) to be vociferous in championing the cause of human rights and the rule of law.

The members, he said, were obliged to support their respective governments in upholding those democratic tenets for stability, peace and security.

“We must make concrete and deliberate efforts to integrate these in our strategic interventions at both national and regional levels,” he advised.

President Nana Akufo-Addo gave the advice in a speech read on his behalf by the Interior Minister, Mr. Ambrose Dery, at the opening session of the annual conference of WABA, in Accra.

The two-day programme is being held on the theme: “Promoting Democratic Consolidation through the Respect of the Rule of Law and Human Rights: Leveraging the Role of Bar Associations”.

Topics being discussed encompass ‘Unconstitutional Changes of Government and Engaging with Transitions – the Role of Bar Associations’, ‘Promoting Access to Regional Justice Mechanisms – Contribution of Bar Associations’, and ‘Rule of Law and Human Rights Challenges in the West African Region’.

The rest are ‘Instrumentalisation of the Justice System’, ‘Enhancing Institutional Partnerships – Challenges and Opportunities’, and the ‘WABA Strategic Plan’.

WABA is a civil society organisation whose membership is drawn from the leadership of Bar Associations and legal practitioners in the sub-Region.

It is the pioneer organisation that promoted the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice and instrumental in the expansion of the court’s jurisdiction to include human rights mandate and right of individual’s access to court.

This year’s annual conference is coming in the wake of the incidence of the unconstitutional changes in government, electoral processes fraught with violence and issues with the justice system in the sub-Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo pointed out that given the centrality of the rule of law to peace and security, there was the need for stakeholders to take steps to reinforce the legislative and institutional frameworks towards a sustained protection of human rights.

He said it was imperative that the leaders worked hard to establish functional, effective and independent institutions to enhance democratic consolidation, peace and security.

“Bar Associations are expected to play a key role in this regard, especially in the context of multiple challenges facing the region.

“As you strengthen partnerships with national stakeholders, I would urge you to also invest in reinforcing regional networks, which are crucial for experience sharing and exchange of best practices,” the President advocated.

That, he noted, could not be glossed over given the fact that the challenges faced by the region were multifaceted and not confined within any country.

He, therefore, asked the WABA members to take advantage of the annual conference to adopt more concerted and comprehensive approaches in search of durable solutions to the region’s problems.

“I am happy to note that during the next two days, you will have the opportunity to discuss some of the key challenges undermining judicial governance in our region and make recommendations in this regard.

“We look forward to your recommendations with the expectation that they will provide additional options to enhance respect for the rule of law,” the President noted.

Ms. Obiageli Oraka-Oifoghe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WABA, said the Association was committed to promoting human rights issues and the rule of law in the region.

The members would continue to play an active advocacy role in enhancing democratic governance for the benefit of the people, she assured.