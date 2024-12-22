Akufo-Addo Urges Police to Strengthen Measures Against Post-Electoral Violence

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Ghana Police Service to reassess its protocols in order to address and prevent prolonged post-electoral violence.

Following the 2024 general elections, reports surfaced of violence, including vandalism of public property and the destruction of Electoral Commission (EC) materials and offices, allegedly carried out by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Expressing deep concern over these incidents, the President urged the police to enhance their measures to mitigate such disruptions in the future. Speaking at the launch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s Bicentennial Anniversary on December 22, 2024, at the Osu Castle, Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order to safeguard the nation’s democratic integrity and national stability.

While commending the police for their effective monitoring of the elections, which ensured a peaceful process, the President called on police leadership to review their practices to prevent post-electoral violence from escalating. “We must be resolute in our commitment to safeguarding peace, stability, and democratic values,” he said, stressing that these principles are vital to the country’s future.