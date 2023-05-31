Akufo-Addo’s directive to Domelevo to proceed on leave unconstitutional – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Ghana has determined, in a unanimous decision, that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive to Daniel Yaw Domelevo to proceed on a protracted leave, while he was the Auditor-General, as unconstitutional.

Also, the apex court determined as unconstitutional, the president’s appointment of an Acting Auditor-General during that leave period.

Following a letter of protestation to the president’s 123-day ‘proceed on leave’ directive, Mr Domelevo incurred an additional 44 more forced leave days in a response from the presidency, making it 167 days, effective 1 July 2020.

Civil society groups and individuals condemned the directive and sought interpretation from the apex court.

One of them was US-based Ghanaian law professor, Kwaku Asare, who sued the Attorney General over the matter.

Prof Asare, in a suit, prayed the Supreme Court for “a declaration that the President’s appointment of Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu to act as the Auditor-General is inconsistent with or is in contravention of the letter and spirit of articles 187(1), 187(7)(a)”.

“An order directing the president, his agents, assigns, privies, servants and whomsoever of whatever description to cease and desist from issuing directives to the Auditor-General”.

Read his full prayer to the court below:

