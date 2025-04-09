Akufo-Addo’s Nephew Breaks Ranks with Bawumia, Endorses Kennedy Agyapong?

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for its presidential primaries next year, various stakeholders, party stalwarts, and youth groups are beginning to declare their support for potential flagbearer candidates.

In a surprising turn of events, Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah—former Deputy Director of the Danquah Institute and ex-Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security—has publicly endorsed the candidature of Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as the party’s next presidential candidate. He made this endorsement through a series of posts on his social media platforms.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah’s declaration has sent ripples through the political landscape, particularly because of his deep connections to the party’s inner circles and his prominent role as a communicator during the Akufo-Addo administration. As a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and a respected royal from the Akyem Abuakwa State, his support is expected to galvanize many young professionals behind the #Ken2028 movement.

The endorsement by Dr. Boakye-Danquah, coupled with similar act by Kwasi Kwarteng, former spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, further reinforce the growing perception that Kennedy Agyapong resonates more strongly with the youth and base of the NPP, largely due to his charismatic and relatable personality.

This development also lends weight to ongoing speculation that President Akufo-Addo may not be backing his former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as was previously rumored—especially following recent contentious discussions among Minority MPs at Rock City Hotel in Kwahu.