Akufo-Addo’s visit to Western Region is a waste on public purse – NDC

The NDC’s Western Regional Communication Bureau has lamented that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s two-day working visit to the region is a futile one and just a mere waste of the taxpayers’ money.

They said the much touted 1D1F which was aimed at giving our youth jobs has so far been a big failure, citing the Narubizi Rubber Factory which is to be commissioned by the President today, as a clear case of propaganda just to deceive the outside world that something was actually being done to give jobs to the people of region especially, the Wassa people.

A press statement issued and signed by Mr Richard Kirk-Mensah, Western Regional Communication Officer and copied to the Newsghana said, “I am saddened by the itinerary cited for his two-day trip and can boldly conclude that his trip to the region is a futile one and just a mere waste of the taxpayers’ money.”

According to Mr Kirk-Mensah, the to be commissioned rubber factory is a big fiasco because the company as we speak can not boast of even thirty (30) workers.

“He is expected to Commission a so-called 3rd phase of the KEDA Ceramics factory at Aboadze, what a shame! A factory that was built through the intervention of his predecessor (both sod cutting and commissioning was done by his Excellency John Dramani Mahama)”, he exclaimed.

He argued that the company has grown and has undergone expansions, which does not need any free commissioning by a sitting President who will waste our taxpayers money to fuel more 30 V8 cars to commission it.

“However, what is the Government’s intervention on the expansion work of the company that they want to use to glorify the failed 1D1F? His predecessor never touted 1D1F but it is an undeniable fact that during JDM’s tenure, he helped the private sector to establish uncountable factories in the western region of which KEDA, DIAMOND CEMENT, KARMA DISTILLERIES, etc are examples”, he stressed.

Mr Kirk-Mensah pointed out that the Presidency which is the most revered office should be protected from public ridicule and should not be reduced to an office of a “Member of Parliament (MP) or an Assemblyman”.

“Why is the President coming to Shama and not going to inspect his ‘ghost’ Shama District Hospital? The people of Shama want to see the hospital you promised which you did a big sod cutting ceremony for…Your Excellency, let us see true leadership in you and leave the propaganda, lies and deception for the grassroots because Ghana needs fixing, and it must be fixed now with the over 216 billion borrowed so far”, he stated.