Akumanyi Herbals unveils bold vision for holistic healing

After three years of testing and approval by Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Akumanyi Herbals launches with hopes of becoming Ghana’s go-to herbal wellness brand. The company, founded and headed by Samuel Akumanyi Nkrumah, confidently enters the market to deliver a new era of natural and safer alternatives to conventional supplements.

Embracing the heritage of ancient Ghanaian healing wisdom, Akumanyi Herbals is not just inspired by traditional remedies but has been rigorously tested to meet modern wellness standards. The rising brand is prepared to trailblaze the herbal wellness scene with its ambitions of holistic wellness and education, promising to deliver results without the burden of alarming side effects.

“Growing up, I always liked the idea of using plant-based remedies to stay healthy and solve health problems,” says Mr. Nkrumah. “It is a much more natural and healthier way since it’s derived from plants. As I grew up, I also helped my clients at the gym with natural smoothie remedies, detox juices, and other natural remedies to help them stay healthy and achieve results as quickly as possible.”

He adds, “At Akumanyi Herbals, we believe wellness and nature go hand-in-hand. We are ushering in a wellness revolution, where ancient Ghanaian healing wisdom and modern science intertwine. Our products will range from boosting immunity, energy, detox, and more, with Akumanyi Herbal Syrup offering a taste of what to expect.”

The brand’s grand introduction was accompanied by its first offering–the Akumanyi Herbal Syrup. This all-natural weight gain tonic, crafted from locally sourced ingredients, lay at the heart of its launch. However, Akumanyi Herbals also used the occasion as a stepping stone for its future. It envisions expanding into skincare, nutrition, and wellness education, cultivating a movement poised to grace the global stage.

From escaping the confines of grandma’s kitchen to becoming an FDA-approved wellness brand, Samuel Akumanyi Nkrumah’s brainchild is more than a brand–it is a legacy of healing shaping the future of wellness in Ghana and beyond. Look no further than Akumanyi Herbals to boost your immunity, digestion, energy, detox, and vitality. It is the brand to beat.

About Akumanyi Herbals



Akumanyi Herbals is a Ghanaian wellness brand rooted in nature, tradition, and science! Founded in 2024 it plans to offer 100% natural herbal supplements that support holistic health, from immunity and digestion to energy, detox, and vitality. Inspired by ancient remedies and backed by modern wellness, Akumanyi Herbals seeks to blend the wisdom of our ancestors with today’s health needs. It strives to help people live better, feel stronger, and achieve their ideal physique while healing naturally, one herb at a time.