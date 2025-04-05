Akwa Ibom Orphanage Students Forced Out Amid Funding Crisis

At least 38 children from Akwa Ibom State government-run orphanages have withdrawn from tertiary institutions across the state due to unpaid tuition fees and deteriorating living conditions, an investigation reveals.

The affected students, primarily from Uyo’s Divine Children Home, were enrolled in institutions including the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State University, and Akwa Ibom Polytechnic before financial constraints halted their education.

Distraught students detailed their plight in social media posts, with one describing orphanage conditions as “plagued by bedbugs,” lacking clean water, and serving “watery, disgusting” meals. “We’re dying here,” read a Facebook appeal tagged #GovernmentPikin, directly urging Governor Umo Eno to intervene. Another student lamented, “If they can’t send us to school, they should at least give us food.”

A senior staff member at Divine Children Home, speaking anonymously, confirmed chronic underfunding since the current administration took office. “We’ve submitted countless requests, but nothing changes. Even staff salaries are unpaid for months,” she said, adding that some residents fled the facility amid the neglect. The source disclosed that Helen Umo Eno-Obareki, the governor’s daughter and First Lady’s Office coordinator, visited three months ago, pledging transitional housing for graduates—a promise yet to materialize.

The crisis has forced desperate measures. Some male students now rely on menial jobs, while others reported teenage pregnancies among peers expelled from the orphanage. A National Youth Service Corps member revealed she narrowly avoided missing mobilization by using personal savings, while trade students abandoned tailoring programs due to inadequate tools and hunger during training.

At the Ministry of Women Affairs’ Special Children Centre on IBB Way, similar struggles emerged. Ten students withdrew from schools, with one University of Uyo attendee, “Idara,” describing skipped classes due to transportation costs. “I lost my hostel because no funds came,” she said.

State officials, including Women Affairs Commissioner Inibehe Etukudo and Eno-Obareki, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Systemic Failures



This mass withdrawal underscores systemic cracks in Akwa Ibom’s social welfare infrastructure. While the state government publicly champions education and youth empowerment, its orphanages—tasked with safeguarding society’s most vulnerable—appear starved of resources. The disconnect raises questions about oversight and budgetary priorities, particularly as Nigeria’s economic strains deepen inequality.

Historically, underfunded orphanages have relied on erratic government allocations and private donations. Yet the scale of neglect described here—unpaid staff, collapsed healthcare, and students barred from exams—suggests institutional abandonment. The lack of response from officials amplifies concerns about accountability, especially given the First Lady’s Office’s unmet pledges.

The fallout extends beyond education. Reports of teenage pregnancies and street exploitation reveal how financial desperation compounds risks for marginalized youth. With vocational programs crumbling and no transitional support, graduates face cycles of poverty rather than the “self-independence” touted by authorities.

As Akwa Ibom positions itself as a model for Nigeria’s South-South region, this crisis tests its commitment to equitable development. Without urgent intervention, the state risks perpetuating the very disparities it claims to resolve—a contradiction that could undermine public trust and long-term social stability.