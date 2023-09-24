Akwa Ibom To Host Nigeria For 2023 World Tourism Day Celebration

Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) has finalised plans to host the 2023 edition of World Tourism Day in Akwa Ibom State.

The President of FTAN, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung announced in a chat in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State on Friday, September 22, 2023 following a meeting with tourism stakeholders in the state.

“The Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) is set for World Tourism Day 2023 in Uyo organised in partnership with Akwa Ibom State Government.”

According to the release, the theme for this year’s celebration ‘Tourism & Green Investment’ as inspired by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is to identify investments as one of the key priorities for tourism’s recovery and future growth and development.

“I am excited that the World Tourism Day WTD 2023 is coming to Uyo, Mr Onung, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor on Tourism stated. He disclosed that tourism practitioners from across Nigeria, heads of Federal & State agencies in the Tourism sector and key stakeholders / players shall converge in Akwa Ibom State from the 26th to 28th September 2023 to mark the world tourism day.

The activities lined up to mark the event in Akwa Ibom state include a Cocktail on arrival, followed by a Tourism Conference & Award Nite on September 27, while 28th will witness a visit to Akwa Ibom State Tourism Assets.

“For World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for planet and for prosperity. It will be a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy.

Mr. Onung said the World Tourism Day event coming to Uyo is a testament to the fact that the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno is putting action to words, displaying his determination to market Destination Akwa Ibom as an alternative income earner for the state’s economy.

Governor Eno’s ARISE agenda seeks to grow the Akwa Ibom tourism industry through an enhanced infrastructure base which entails significant investments in upgrading and developing tourism infrastructure in the state.

To ensure the successful hosting of a memorable event, as a tourism product to further market the Akwa Ibom State brand to the world, the FTAN boss called on executives of the various tourism associations in the state to attend the events. Owners and operators of Hospitality, Catering and Leisure facilities should prepare adequately to host to the teeming guests that are coming in.