Akwaaba Magic Celebrates One Year of Premium Ghanaian Entertainment

Akwaaba Magic is celebrating its first anniversary in March, a milestone the channel is marking with the return of popular favourites, as well as brilliant new shows for our viewers to fall in love with.

The channel which is exclusive to DStv (ch.150) and GOtv Supa (ch.101) has rekindled interest in the Ghanaian television production space.

Since its launch on 8 March 2021, the channel has made its way into the hearts of Ghanaians by being an authentic Ghanaian storyteller, a role that MultiChoice takes seriously and a tradition that continues to propel us well into the future.

Announcing the first anniversary celebration, Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere said “we are proud of the achievements of the Akwaaba Magic channel.

In the past year we have commissioned at least seven key shows to the tune of about twenty million Ghana Cedis and we project to invest a further twenty-five million Ghana Cedis in commissioned shows in the new financial year.

The channel has directly created over 500 jobs for players in the industry and entertained Ghanaians home and aboard with ever riveting shows like Dede, To Have and To Hold, Inside Out amongst other.”

He adds, “during the yearlong celebration viewers can expect more engaging series, a regional tour of the channel with some cast of the popular shows to interact with fans and media across the country and watch events for the up coming shows”.

“It’s been an exciting year of giving our loyal viewers great content, which is 100% local content made by us for us. We’ve worked with up-and-coming as well as some well-known content curators, actors as well as actresses to create premium entertainment since our inception,” says Dankyi-Appah, Channel head for Akwaaba Magic.

Leading the newcomers in the Akwaaba Magic content slate is the emotional wedding fashion reality show, Rock That Aisle Again. Premiering on Friday 1 April at 20.30pm.

The riveting show follows married women as they revisit their wedding dresses from more than five years ago. With the help of renowned Ghanaian fashion designers, they update the dress, walk down the aisle again and get to create happier memories.

Tuesday 12 April at 20.30pm will see another new show joining the line-up: RSM, a comedy created by Farmhouse Productions who are also the minds behind Akwaaba Magic’s To Have and to Hold. RSM follows the post-retirement life of a Regimental Sergeant Major who may no longer be in the army, but who runs his life like he’s still in the military barracks.

Rounding off the exciting new content on Akwaaba Magic is Tanko Villa, which will premiere on the Sunday night primetime slot of 8pm on 17 April. Centred around the residents of a compound house on the outskirts of Accra, the comedy features an assortment of relatable characters as they navigate co-living in a space with strict rules. The show promises to be chaotically hilarious and has been earmarked as a not-to-be-missed!

Returning for new seasons soon are two of our most popular shows: the telenovela Dede and the sexy drama To Have and to Hold. With the season 1 finale airing on 4 March, fan favourite Dede will return for season 2 on Monday 4 April at 20.00pm, returning to its weekday slot. Taking place a year after the dramatic events of season 1, Dede returns to Accra a more settled woman, but her presence upsets the new balance of Michael and Patrick’s lives. Not only that, but who will be named the CEO after Rama announces her intention to step away? Drama, drama.

Season 2 of To Have and to Hold will return on 20 April at 8.30pm, owning that timeslot every Wednesday and Thursday. The season premiere follows the aftermath of Kamal’s death, a tragedy that has left devastation in its wake. Akosua feels left out as Kudjoe spends more time at Aba’s side instead of hers; Kuukua, having just escaped death herself, is recovering at home; and romance seems to be on the cards for Enyonam and Nii Tetteh if no one gets in the way.

From nail-biting thrills to uproarious laughter, Akwaaba Magic keeps delivering Ghanaian gems to the screen, day after day. It’s been an exciting year and we look forward to many more. This not-so-new kid on the block has plenty to offer.

Join the conversation on our social media platforms on @AkwaabaMagic to stay up to date with the riveting content and how to win amazing prizes during our birthday month.