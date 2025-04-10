Akwaaba Magic Debuts House of Klu

Akwaaba Magic has premiered House of Klu, its new primetime series, following a pre‑screening at the MultiChoice Ghana office in Abelenkpe.

The event drew film and television professionals, media representatives and fans alongside the acting chief executive of the National Film Authority, Mrs Kafui Danku.

Set against a backdrop of wealth disparity and questions of land ownership, the narrative follows a young pickpocket whose life is transformed after a wealthy businessman’s car accident leaves him with privilege and amnesia. As he navigates his adopted status, he unwittingly becomes the linchpin of the very empire responsible for his family’s downfall.

Mrs Kafui Danku commended the series for diversifying Ghanaian film and television through the inclusion of multiple language options. “By embracing local languages while providing English subtitles, Akwaaba Magic celebrates our cultural heritage and expands the reach of Ghanaian stories,” she said. She also praised producer Ivan Quarshigah for discovering fresh talent and broadening the industry’s creative pool.

Directed by Ivan Quarshigah and featuring an entirely Ghanaian cast, House of Klu will air on Akwaaba Magic via DStv channel 150 and GOtv channel 102, weekdays at 8 pm. The 130‑episode series represents Akwaaba Magic’s second locally produced programme with an Ewe theme, underscoring the network’s commitment to local content development.

Ghana’s entertainment landscape continues to evolve as broadcasters invest in narratives that reflect the nation’s diverse cultures. By foregrounding local languages and homegrown talent, House of Klu exemplifies a growing trend towards inclusive storytelling that resonates with both domestic audiences and the wider African diaspora.