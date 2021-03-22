

Akwaaba Oil Refinery has given the assurance that it would uphold environmental safety in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regulations.

Mr John-Paul Azaonoo, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, gave the assurance when the CEO of EPA, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, led a team of environmental experts to pay a working visit to Akwaaba Oil Refinery at Spintex road, Accra.

The visit afforded the opportunity to the EPA to assess the Company’s safety compliance protocols following concerns expressed by residents of purported environmental and air pollution breaches associated with its operations.

Mr Azaonoo, during a media interaction, said the Company, over the years, strictly adhered to safety standards at its plants in Tema.

The Deputy CEO said, although last year was tough due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company did not renege on its operational values of ensuring environmental safety across its value chain.

Mr Azaonoo took the EPA Boss and his team of experts around the Company’s oil refinery facility.

After the inspection, Dr Kokofu was impressed with the level of the Company’s safety compliance, saying that the EPA would continue ensuring full implementation of the environmental safety standard.

Mr Azaonoo further expressed the Company’s readiness to collaborate with EPA to ensure a proper drainage for the benefits of the local community.

Dr. Kokofu after carefully inspecting the drains indicated that Akwaaba Oil Refinery was not the only company releasing liquid waste into a nearby drains and promised to engage other companies on the way forward.

He called for closer collaboration between institutions to ensure mutually beneficial relationship to promote sustainable environmental safety.