Akwaaba UK Extends ‘December in Ghana’ Celebrations into January 2025

Akwaaba UK, the renowned events management company, has announced the continuation of its iconic ‘December in Ghana’ celebrations into January 2025, offering more opportunities to enjoy the country’s vibrant culture and entertainment.

After a successful December filled with popular events such as “Down Detty”, “Welcome 2 Ghana”, and “Brunch N Vibes”, Akwaaba UK is now bringing additional exciting experiences to kick off the new year. Upcoming events in January include “Soft Life & Utopia” at Luna Rooftop Bar and “Beige on Beige” at NsuomNam, promising an unforgettable blend of music, culture, and leisure in some of Ghana’s most stunning venues.

With over 20 years of experience in curating top-tier events, Akwaaba UK continues to play a pivotal role in showcasing Ghana’s rich heritage and modern lifestyle. Their festivities bring together both locals and the global Ghanaian community, ensuring that each event is a celebration of unity and tradition.

This extension of the December in Ghana series reflects the country’s growing appeal as a cultural and tourism hub. Akwaaba UK’s efforts to prolong the festivities ensure that visitors and residents alike can continue to immerse themselves in world-class entertainment and Ghanaian culture throughout January.

For more details on tickets and event schedules, visitors can check out Akwaaba UK’s official website or follow their social media channels.