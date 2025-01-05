Akwaaba UK extends ‘December in Ghana’ celebrations to January ending

Akwaaba UK, a renowned event management company, has announced the extension of its ‘December in Ghana’ programs to the end of January 2025.

The renowned events management company, together with business partner Micheal Mensah Ayenu, also known as DJ Mensah, will host a series of exciting activities in Accra.

Akwaaba UK has successfully hosted events such as “Down Detty,” “Welcome to Ghana,” “Drip Event,” “Casa White Party,” and “Brunch N Vibes.”

Upcoming events for January 2025 include “Soft Life & Utopia” at the Luna Rooftop Bar and “Beige on Beige” at NsuomNam on Sunday.

Akwaaba UK, meaning “welcome” in Ghana, specializes in full-scale event management and productions.

With over two decades of experience, the company aims to bring communities together while promoting Ghana’s rich culture, traditions, and lifestyle globally.

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Mark your calendars and join Akwaaba UK for an unforgettable holiday season in Ghana.