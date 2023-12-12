Akwaaba UK Group Announces Dirty December In Ghana Calender

Bespoke event organizers, Akwaaba UK Group, has announced their dirty December in Ghana events calender, with loads of amazing events for revellers this yuletide.

This year, the events will begin with Welcome 2 Ghana on December 22nd at Garage.

On December 24th, there is another exciting event, ‘Drip’. The organizers will hold another event, Yebo House, on December 26 at Corks Lounge, at Osu in Accra.

The dirty December will continue on 28th December with another entertaining event, Casa Black at the Pitch Lounge.

On December 30th and 31st, Akwaaba UK Group will organize M-A-D-D festival at the Polo Beach Club.

Ushering revellers to the new year, there will be another memorable event on January 1st dubbed Casa White which will be held at the Pitch Lounge.

On January 2nd, Akwaaba UK Group will organize am event titled Brunch Vibez at the Bloom Bar.

At the Front/Back Night Club in Osu, another memorable event titled SOFTLIFE will be held on January 4th.

The events will conclude with a programme titled the Last One on January 7th.

About Akwaaba UK Group

Akwaaba UK Group specialises in full-scale event management and production. Operating since 2001, its primary aim is to bring Ghanaians in the diaspora together, through events and cooperate activates.