Akwaaba UK Partners with Visa for Successful ‘December-In-Ghana 2024’ Festivities

Ghanaian international event company, Akwaaba UK Group, has announced its partnership with global payment services provider Visa for the successful execution of its 2024 ‘December-In-Ghana’ series of events, which took place during the Christmas and New Year festivities in Ghana.

Dennis Tawiah, CEO of Akwaaba UK, praised Visa for their ongoing support of the Ghanaian entertainment industry, highlighting how this collaboration played a pivotal role in elevating the quality and reach of the events. He emphasized the significance of Visa’s involvement in ensuring that the 2024 edition of ‘December-In-Ghana’ was not only larger but also more seamlessly organized than ever before.

“The collaboration with Visa is very timely and has contributed immensely to making this year’s events bigger and better,” Tawiah remarked. He went on to express gratitude for Visa’s long-term partnership with Akwaaba UK, calling it “progressive and positive.” He also pointed out that Visa’s role in providing accessible payment solutions, including up to a 20% discount for patrons purchasing tickets and items with their Visa cards, added great value to the experience for attendees.

Akwaaba UK has been a key player in curating high-profile events for both Ghanaians and the diaspora community, especially during the holiday season. This year’s ‘December-In-Ghana’ festivities offered an unforgettable experience, drawing attention from audiences around the world.

The continued collaboration between Akwaaba UK and Visa underscores the growing influence of Ghana’s entertainment industry and the increasing importance of global partnerships to enhance the country’s appeal as a top destination for cultural and social events.