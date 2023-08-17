Akwaboah Drops ‘Try Me’ Ahead of Lighthouse Album

Ahead of the much anticipated release of his Lighthouse Album later this year, Highlife sensation Akwaboah has dropped a new single he titled ‘Try Me’.

The song is a contemporary upbeat fusion of Afro sounds and dance music and is certified to be a DJ favourite.

A video for the song which was shot in parts of London, UK came out on Sunday 13th August 2023.

The expression ‘Try Me’ has gained notoriety in recent times as the controversial title of a celebrity diss song.

However Akwaboah says this particular ‘Try Me’ song has been two years in the making and should not be confused with any other song of similar title causing controversy in music circles.

Akwaboah has hinted an imminent release of the Lighthouse Album which is the final instalment of the Lighthouse project he began two years ago. He has remained tight-lipped on which artistes will be featuring on the Album but snippets from his social media handles suggest we will be seeing former Sarkcess Music label mates on the project.

‘With Try Me I am once again reminding Ghanaians and the world that Akwaboah is a holistic musician – a singer-songwriter, producer and performer. These are attributes that will be showcased on the Lighthouse Album,’ Akwaboah said.