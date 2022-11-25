Akwaboah Features Rapper Medikal On New Single dubbed: ‘Picture’

Highlife and Afro-fusion sensation Akwaboah in keeping with his promise to release one banger after another from now till ending of 2023 has outdoored a new Single titled: ‘Picture’.

The new song features a first-time collaboration with the award-winning rapper Medikal.

Akwaboah is currently enjoying enormous success as his Black Stars anthem titled ‘Bring back the Love’ continues to be a fan favourite among football and music lovers during this World Cup season.

Picture is a blend of Highlife and Afrobeat notes and Medikal definitely does justice with his catchy punchlines. Fans are already calling Medikal’s performance his best rap feature on a song.

The song alludes to the penchant for pictorially capturing the significant or joyous moments of one’s life and sharing with friends and family mostly via social media. Its catchy tune is certain to make it a viral hit this Christmas and beyond.

Akwaboah has been tight-lipped on an exact date for the release of the Lighthouse Album, choosing simply to say it will definitely be released early next year.

It will be recalled that Akwaboah surprised his fans last year by releasing the Lighthouse EP instead of the Album. According to him, this was because he had a solid 15 tracks which was ready to go but needed to break it into two for his fans and music lovers to properly appreciate every track on both the EP and subsequent album.

If his collaboration with Medikal on Picture is anything to go by, then fans can truly anticipate a great Lighthouse Album ahead.