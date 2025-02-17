Akwaboah Jnr Defends Heartfelt Celebrations Over Lavish Spending

Highlife musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah, known to many as Akwaboah Jnr, has issued a call to rethink the way Valentine’s Day is celebrated.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, he made it clear that the day is about expressing genuine affection rather than indulging in extravagant expenditures.

Akwaboah Jnr addressed growing concerns that the holiday has become an excuse for reckless spending and even promiscuity. He pointed out that love should not be measured by the price tag of gifts. “Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, but it doesn’t necessarily mean buying a car or something expensive for the one you love,” he explained. Instead, he stressed that even simple gestures—like buying chocolate—can be a powerful way to show appreciation and affection.

His remarks come as a refreshing reminder that the true spirit of Valentine’s Day lies in the sincerity of our actions. In an era where commercialism often overshadows genuine emotion, Akwaboah Jnr’s perspective encourages people to embrace a simpler, more meaningful way of celebrating love. This stance resonates with many who believe that the day should focus on heartfelt connections rather than material extravagance.

In reflecting on his comments, it becomes evident that sometimes, the simplest expressions of love carry the most weight. Akwaboah Jnr’s message is a call to honor the authenticity of our relationships—a sentiment that transcends the confines of any one day on the calendar.