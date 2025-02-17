Akwaboah Jnr. Uses Humor to Deflect Marriage Rumors

Renowned songwriter, instrumentalist, and singer Akwaboah Jr. recently opened up about how he has managed to keep his marriage intact amid the swirling rumors and harsh public scrutiny.

The My Darling hitmaker, who married last year, revealed that he took proactive steps by preparing his wife for the inevitable chatter on social media. In a candid conversation with Amansan Krakye, he recalled, “When I got married, if you followed what transpired on social media and the discussions that came up, people said a lot of things about me.”

Akwaboah Jr. explained that by forewarning his wife about what to expect, they were able to face the rumors head-on. “The lucky thing that happened to me was that I had already advised my wife earlier to expect some of the things that happened,” he said. As the gossip began to circulate, the couple chose to observe the speculations and simply laugh it off, a strategy that allowed them to maintain their peace of mind and protect their relationship.

This approach not only highlights the strength of their bond but also serves as a reminder that humor can be a powerful tool against adversity. In an era where every move is amplified on social media, Akwaboah Jr.’s perspective offers a refreshing counter-narrative. He emphasized that marriage, much like any other relationship, requires conscious effort and the willingness to take time off from the noise of the public sphere. “If there’s a need for us to go chill, we go out, have fun, and later come home to sleep. We need to do whatever it takes to protect our marriage from breaking down,” he added.

In a world where public figures often find themselves battling both fame and personal challenges, Akwaboah Jr.’s pragmatic and light-hearted approach serves as both an inspiration and a testament to the enduring power of love and mutual support.