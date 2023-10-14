Akwaboah Sets The Tone For Lighthouse Album Release

Highlife sensation Akwaboah is setting in motion a series of promotional activities to herald the release of his much anticipated Lighthouse album next month. The first in the long list of promotional activities is the release of an animated cover art for the album.

Akwaboah’s Lighthouse album follows on the heels of Matters of Heart album released to critical acclaim in 2018 and the Lighthouse EP released in December 2021.

According to the artist, he had to briefly shelve the project in order to finish with the funeral activities of his late father Kwadwo Akwaboah.

Lighthouse Album is an 11 track album which establishes Akwaboah as a musical genius imbued with the trinity of musical talents namely: Singer-Songwriter, Performer and Producer.

Through this album, Akwaboah intends to be recognized as the Lighthouse of Ghana music. He intends to be seen as a Highlife maestro who is still musically gifted to produce songs also in other genres like Afro fusion, Afrobeat and even Reggae. His core fan base who live for love ballads are not forgotten on the album.

The title Lighthouse is itself a metaphor and in many ways symbolic of what Akwaboah the brand and musician stands for. A lighthouse provides guidance to those who are lost at sea and seeking refuge – they can always look to the light from a lighthouse and find their way back home.

Similarly, Akwaboah with this album is alluding to himself as that authentic Ghanaian Highlife maestro who is grounded in the time tested genre called Highlife and is a light that perpetually directs all to good music.

Again, the timeless element of his music is something he can relate to a Lighthouse, some of which are centuries old and still stand strong.

The Lighthouse album is scheduled for release in November 2023.