Nana Tano Kabaah ll, Chief of Kwawu and the Akwamuhene of Aowin Traditional Area in the Western North Region has assisted the Kwawu community with different developmental projects.

They included, the construction of one storey police post which is 80 per cent complete, re-gravelling and re-shaping of 11 km Kwawu- Adjourm-Papeoso road, drilled ten boreholes, and fencing of Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), Kwawu Municipal Authority Basic schools.

Nana Tano Kabaah II, stated that “l have done all these projects in the first year of my enstoolment as part of cooperate social responsibility”

The chief who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the projects were valued at GHc 6,590, 000.

The Chief of Kwawu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) for the goodwill done him in the supply of 10 Desktop computers each with accessories to the above mentioned schools, adding that, “l would be grateful if you can fast track our mobile telecommunication network”.

He appealed to the Municipal Assembly to come to their aid and complete an abandoned six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities which began a decade ago to avert the over growing population of the school.

Nana Tano Kabaah II, said promoting quality education in his traditional area remained his topmost priority especially the girl child, and stressed that, “l will continue to channel most of my resources into school infrastructural development”.

He was also worried over the abysmal performance of pupils in the area and advice teachers (stakeholders) to work hard to raise the standard of education in the area as school had commenced after the long break.

Nana Tano Kabaah II, said promoting quality education was a shared and collective responsibility and beseeched parents and teachers to team up and do their best for their wards by providing the required teaching and learning materials.

He was confident for the establishment of a Vocational Senior High School and appealed to non-governmental organizations, philanthropists and the government to support him achieve his dreams.