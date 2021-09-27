Akwannuasah Gyimah confirmed MCE for Asokwa

The Asokwa Municipal Assembly has confirmed Mr Akwannuasah Gyimah, the President’s nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position.



He secured the votes of all 18 Assembly Members, including 12 elected and six government appointees, in an exercise supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Gyimah, who was re-nominated by the President after serving his first term, said his unanimous endorsement was a vote of confidence in him and a motivation to work in the interest of the people of Asokwa.

He said his confirmation placed a huge task on him and expressed his commitment to working with all relevant stakeholders, especially assembly members, to accelerate the development of the Municipality.

He mentioned perennial flooding and sanitation as some of the challenges he and his team would tackle head-on in his second-term and called for the support and cooperation of all.

Mr Gyimah thanked President Akufo-Addo for believing in him and pledged to work hard to justify his nomination for the benefit of the people.

Madam Patricia Appiagyei, the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, entreated the Assembly Members to rally behind the MCE-elect to prosecute the development agenda of the Assembly.

She urged them to maintain the unity in the Assembly and work together to complete projects and programmes already started to improve the lives of the people.