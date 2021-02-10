Ace Skeleton winter athlete Akwasi Frimpong is very xcited and honored to represent his nation, Ghana and Africa at the #BMWIBSF World Championships 2021 in Altenberg, Germany .

He said “I am looking forward to the challenge, learn and show my progress.

The 1e and 2nd run for the men will be on my birthday Thursday Feb. 11 @ (1 PM CET) (5 AM MST) 2nd run @ (3 PM CET) (7 AM MST).

The 3rd and final 4th run will be on Friday Feb.12 also at @ (1 PM CET) (5 AM MST) and @ (3 PM CET) (7 AM MST)”.

Where to watch:

– in Canada: CBC

– in the USA: NBC/Olympic Channel

– YouTube 👉🏽▶️ www.youtube.com/ibsfslidin