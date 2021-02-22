Skeleton athlete, Akwasi Frimpong finished the season strong in Innsbruck, Austria. Despite injuries, he had a start time personal best of 0.33 seconds on the track and set a personal best down time by 2.5 seconds.

He finished 12th on the final day, and the season13th overall in the IBSF Inter Continental Cup circuit compared to last season when he was 24th.

He expressed his joy and pride with the progress that he has made, and promised to participate and perform better in the next Winter Olympic Games.

“The support from my sponsors, family and team Russia has paid off big time. A huge thank you to IBSF for making this season happen despite a global pandemic that forced fans to stay away. I am going home to be with my family after being away from them for so long and start recovering from my injuries to be ready for the Olympic season” he said.