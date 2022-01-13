Akwasi Frimpong misses out on 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Ghana’s sole winter athlete, Akwasi Frimpong, has missed out on representing Ghana at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

He was expected to participate in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) International Cup in Altenberg, Germany and also a World Cup event in Winterberg but had to pull out of both events after testing positive for coronavirus.

Frimpong currently ranked 65th in the IBSF men’s skeleton standings and is the highest ranked African athlete in history in the IBSF North American Cup circuit having achieved the placing of eighth overall this season.

The qualification process for Beijing 2022 is scheduled to end on January 16 with 50 places available and based on the IBSF world rankings.