Akwasi Frimpong to participate in 2023 IBSF World Championship in Switzerland

The Ghana flag is one of the flags on the streets of Saint Moritz, Switzerland ahead of the 2023 IBSF BMW World Championships.

Ghana will be there to compete, represented by the one and only Akwasi Frimpong who has improved and now registering good times.

He said training has been challenging, but he is ready – learning a track in 2 days.

He is out there fighting to improve his skills as a slider and using the opportunity to learn a track where he has very little experience.

“The track in Saint Moritz does not play to my strengths, but the only way to get better is by doing and challenging myself throughout the process” he said.

The men’s races are on January 26 and 27th at 9 am local time (1am MST). Check out the IBSF YouTube channel. I’m 29th off repping Ghana and Africa.