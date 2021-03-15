Tournament Director for Ghana PGA, Mr. Akwasi Prempeh, has applauded the Achimota Golf Club for their readiness to host the 2021 edition of the PGA Qualifiers.

He said the pro players are also ready waiting for the tee off on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

“The course is green and ready, and we are hopeful of a competitive event to select the best golfers in Ghana” he said.

He expressed that over 50 golfers have signed up to play to qualify for the finals at Damang which is the annual flagship tournament for Ghana PGA members and other pro golfers from the neighbouring countries.

He thanked Gold Fields Ghana who have placed an amount of GHS70, 000 for the two tournaments.

According to Prempeh, GHS3,500 has been put aside for the winner in the regular category, while the winner of seniors will take home 1, 500ghc.

In all there are 23 prizes at stake for players who will excel, as well as the right to be represented at th final show down.

He thanked Gold Fields Damang for their support towards professional golfers especially the friendly nature of open arms to receive them for seventh time running and the management of Achimota Golf Club for accepting to host the qualifiers, and all those involved in the planning and preparations for the tournament.

The three day event will end on Friday March 19, 2021.