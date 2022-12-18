Akwasidae festival moves to Mamensenhene’s Palace 

The biggest festival in the Ashanti Region Akwasidae festival has for the first time moved from the Manhyia Palace to the Mamensenhene’s Palace.

The festival scheduled to happen on Sunday, December 25, 2022, will be graced by His Royal Majesty Otomfuo Osei Tutu II, Obaapaayin Ama Konadu Yiadom, the Asantehemaa and Barima Osei Kwadwo II, the Mamensenhene.

The Akwasidae festival honours Ashanti independence war has often been staged at the Royal Palace in Manhyia but this year’s anniversary rites would be held at the Mfanti New Town in the Ashanti Region.

Hundreds of people who will be in traditional customs are expected to gather at the Mamensenhene’s Palace next Sunday as the Ashanti people showcase their rich cultural heritage.

His Royal Majesty, Otomfuo Osei Tutu II, on this day will meet his subjects and subordinate chiefs as a grand durbar of singing and dancing would be held with people getting the opportunity to shake hands with the king.

His Royal Majesty will be in a palanquin procession decorated with gold jewelry as he sits under a large bright umbrella on the grounds with a colorful parade that includes drum beaters, folk dancers, horn-blowers and singers.

Author and Producer of Mylisa Entertainment Princess Adwoa Agyapomaa who is a member of the Mamensenhene will grace the occasion.

By Simon Asare