Akwatia Abrade Family Petitions AG -To Reopen Investigations Into Murder Of Kwadwo Boakye

Members of the Akwatia Abrade Royal Family in the eastern region, have petitioned the Attorney General and Minister of Justice (AG) to revive the cold case involving the murder of Kwadwo Boakye.

The petition which was presented at the Attorney General’s office on Thursday 10th August 2023, and copied to the President of Ghana,, Nana Akufo Addo, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Chief Justice of Ghana, called on the AG to instruct the Police to arrest the accused persons who are freely walking on the streets of Akwatia and prosecute them in order to bring Justice to the family

PETITION TO OPEN FRESH INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE MURDER OF THE LATE KWADWO BOAKYE WHICH WAS ALEGEDLY ORCHESTRATED BY OSABARIMA KOFI BOATENG, FORMER AKWATIAHENE

As members of the Royal Family of Akwatia in the Eastern region , we are petitioning your office to open fresh investigations or resuscitate the pending trial of the people accused of murdering the late Kwadwo Boakye which included the former Akwatiahene, , Osabarima Kofi Boateng , who was destooled just last month.

It is obvious that the murder and trial of the suspects was swept under the carpet through the influence and Manipulation of the former Akwatiahene, Osabarima Kofi Boateng with the support of some powerful political officials.

It’s been more than 10 years since the deliberate and orchestrated murder of the late Kwadwo Boakye and the accused persons who were initially arrested and remanded in Prison custody were freed after some months and are currently walking free and enjoying life.

FACTS OF THE CASE

The deceased, Kwadwo Boakye and the accused person were friends who worked at the Akwatia Palace as sub Chiefs. On 30th October 2011 the accused, Justice Quaye Frimpong went to the house of Kwadwo Boakye at Akyem Osenase near Akwatia to request that he accompanied him to a spot to have a drink.

Justice Quaye Frimpong, also a sub chief at the Akwatiahene’s Palace, during conversations, got annoyed with the deceased and allegedly threatened that he would use his Motorbike to kill him when a quarrel ensued. As a result, the deceased decided to report the case to the Osenase Police. On his way to the Police station Justice Quaye Frimpong, chased Boakye with the said motorbike and knocked him down injuring him severely in the process. Kwadwo Boakye was pronounced dead shortly after admission at the St Dominic Hospital at Akwatia.

The case was thereafter reported to the Akyem Osenase Police by the family of the deceased and Quaye Frimpong was subsequently arrested and charged with murder. He was remanded in Police custody and subsequently released after allegedly mentioning that he was assigned by Kofi Boateng, the Akwatiahene to kill the deceased and after threatening to expose the chief, he was mysteriously released from custody.

The case with docket number CC/23/12 was heard at an Accra circuit court 1 Behind the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum but was later transferred to Koforidua in the Eastern region and subsequently transferred to Asamankese magistrate Court and then swept under the dirty carpet of bribery and corruption.

INITIAL FIGHT BETWEEN KWADWO BOAKYE AND OSABARIMA KOFI BOATENG, AKWATIAHENE BEFORE HIS DEATH

According to records at the Kade Magistrate court in the eastern region, A month before his murder, Kwadwo Boakye who was a sub chief at the Akwatiahene Palace was arrested by the Police on the orders of the Akwatiahene, Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, for allegedly stealing his (Chiefs) money, a sum of GHC1, 500, he was charged for stealing and made to pay the money. It was based on this trends that forced him to relocate to Akyem Osenase from Akwatia.

Before the murder of Kwadwo Boakye, the Okyeame of Akwatia, and Okyeame Kwadwo Boakye went to the deceased’s grandmother’s house to inform her that her grandson was going to die and lo and behold he was murdered the next

So, we believe that your office will be able to use the detailed information given to resuscitate this case and further investigate the accused persons in a bid to give the family justice over the murder of Kwadwo Boakye. We will not and never sleep over this case until Justice is delivered and we believe in our noble and unblemished Attorney General Chief Justice and our Great President Nana Akufo Addo, who has carved niche as the most prominent Human Rights Lawyer to give us Justice. Thank you and hope to hear from you soon

Yours faithfully,

Robert Bosompem,

Family Secretary.