Akwatia Grassroots Youth, Traditional Office holders Endorse Erasmus Ali For Denkyembour DCE

The grassroots youth including the prominent traditional office holders and opinion leaders of Akwatia in the Eastern Region are rallying behind Mr Erasmus Ali popularly known as Asanka Payooyo, tipping him as the best candidate for District Chief Executive (DCE) of Denkyembour District Assembly.

In this regard, they made a passionate appeal

to President John Dramani Mahama and the National Executives Council of the NDC to consider appointing Mr Ali as the next the DCE for area, saying that he has already been shortlisted for the DCE position of the area.

Mr Ali, a former NDC Constituency Organiser

in Akwatia, has been widely recognized for his logistics support, selfless leadership, grassroots mobilization, and commitment to community social and infrastructure developments.

The constituents argued that his experience and track record make him the best candidate to steer Denkyembour District Assembly toward progress.

As a former long-serving Assembly member and former Presiding Member of the Denkyembour District, the constituents believe Mr Ali’s years of service has given him a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in Denkyembour District Assembly.

According to them, his strong relationships with community leaders, traditional authorities, youth groups and local stakeholders put him in a strategic position to foster development.

“His leadership style—rooted in inclusivity, transparency, and collaboration—has won him the admiration of many. Residents, particularly the traditional office holders and opinion leaders pointed out that Mr Ali as a long-serving former Assembly member has the ability to unite assembly members, engage opposition leaders constructively, and drive community-driven projects.”

Furthermore, his background in financial management, project execution, and local government operations equips Mr Ali with the expertise needed to manage the affairs of the Denkyembour District Assembly effectively.

The residents/youth of Akwatia are of the belief that appointing the business mogul, Mr Ali as the next DCE of the area would be a game-changer.

They are of the view that his leadership would bridge the gap between government policies and community aspirations, ensuring that social and infrastructure developmental projects and programmes are tailored to the needs of the people.

They indicated that the projects and programmes achievement of Mr Ali are known to all the people in the various communities within and called on President Dramani Mahama to grant their request to appoint Mr Ali as the next DCE for the area.